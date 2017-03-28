All About Hoops

Menu Menu

March 28th 2017

Undeniably preppy, effortlessly cool and when worn right, supremely elegant – the hoop earring is back and with just the right type of update. Naturally we aren’t referring to those exaggerated contraptions that were trending in the Nineties, but devoid of all preconceived negative connotations, the hoop earring makes a smooth transition into our accessory closet this spring.

This special twist is a simple yet effective one (as with most genius inventions in fashion). The traditional boldness of the circular earring is both celebrated and muted to create a statement piece whether worn in single style or as a two pair. The key here is its exuberance, which gives us a joyful throwback moment.  Whether you opt for simple polished gold, delicate links or polished glass here’s our edit of the best styles.

Anne Sofie Madsen. Offering a subtly captivating shape, these two hoops of varying sizes create a preppy dialogue. Pair with white T-shirts or bejewelled sheath dresses for a rock ‘n’ roll attitude.

Anteprima. Pair brushed silver hoops with your favourite moto-jackets; as an alternate option pair one with an evening dress to break convention.

Chanel. While Gabrielle Chanel could certainly not have predicted her clients in hoop earrings, Monsieur Lagerfeld’s take on the trend is a perfect example of preppy-elegance. We, however, would stay away from the basketball cap.

Cushnie et Ochs. A pair of burnished gold hoops in moderate sizes can truly add an unparalleled level of elegance to your evening or daywear ensemble. The difference here is unlike the acid colour washed tones and plastic versions of yesteryear, these opulent versions appear in everything from diamond encrusted marble plates to reflective bronze sheets.

Jenny Packham. A whisper of diamonds across a smaller shaped hoop is the essential go-to for those of us that want to add a bit of demure sparkle at the workplace.

Antonio Marras. There are always options for those of us that want to channel the exaggerated beauty of retro-hoops. Antonio Marras shows us how to bring the drama in his polished tribal inspired version.

