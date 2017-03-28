All About Hoops

Undeniably preppy, effortlessly cool and when worn right, supremely elegant – the hoop earring is back and with just the right type of update. Naturally we aren’t referring to those exaggerated contraptions that were trending in the Nineties, but devoid of all preconceived negative connotations, the hoop earring makes a smooth transition into our accessory closet this spring.

This special twist is a simple yet effective one (as with most genius inventions in fashion). The traditional boldness of the circular earring is both celebrated and muted to create a statement piece whether worn in single style or as a two pair. The key here is its exuberance, which gives us a joyful throwback moment. Whether you opt for simple polished gold, delicate links or polished glass here’s our edit of the best styles.