Accessory Of The Month: S’uvimol’s SS17 Collection

Exotic skins and timeless styles are the pillars of accessory label S’uvimol’s aesthetic, yet versatility and forward-thinking designs are undoubtedly behind the brand's acclaimed success. Handmade from the finest leathers, S’uvimol’s SS17 collection reaffirms the label's ethos, which is rooted in beautifully crafted one-of-a-kind bags. Inspired by George Seura’s ‘A Sunday on La Grand Jatte’ painting, the latest range reveals a rich palette of limited edition colours, including glossy lemon and mint, as well as mustard and electric blue. With an impressive assortment of silhouettes, from classic boxy styles to stunning geometric-inspired structures, you will be spoiled for choice. Each piece is extremely versatile and suitable for everyday wear or a lavish affair.