Accessory Of The Month: Malone Souliers x Natalia Vodianova

American footwear brand Malone Souliers have teamed up with Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova to create a line of shoes that make a difference. The collaboration combines the understated luxury and craftsmanship synonymous with Malone Souliers and Vodianova's philanthropic project The Naked Heart Foundation. Featuring tasselled peep toe linen mules embroidered with miniature hearts and leather slippers with linen panelling, fifty per cent of all proceeds from the new collection will be donated to Vodianova's charity.