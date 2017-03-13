Accessory Focus: The Hat March 19th 2017 2.5 min read

How to wear one of spring’s most unexpected accessory trends.

When it comes to new season accessories, the focus tends to fall on the obvious; jewels, footwear and handbags, therefore the baseball cap is a bit of an anomaly. However, for spring/summer17, a large number of designers debuted their own versions of the humble cap. Glittery and embellished versions appeared at Elie Saab and Philipp Plein while bright versions in lurid hues were worn backwards and to the side at Chanel and Moschino. We go from runway to real life and explore the ways to wear this trend.

Nail off duty dressing by donning a cap with a leather jacket and tailored shirt or a maxidress and pair of summer slides. Look for plain styles constructed from suede or cotton in neutral hues such as black, taupe, dusty pink and navy.

Add a sleek plain cap on top of poker straight hair to elevate an athleisure-inspired ensemble, pair with high heeled shoes to prevent the look from being too casual or embrace a sportier spirit and wear with leather trainers.