Accessory Focus: Dior's Autumn/Winter17 Jewellery

Dior has been responsible for some of the most sought after accessories and pieces this year serving up the highly coveted (and Insta-worthy) 'We Should All Be Feminists' slogan T-shirt as well as their logo-baring slingback kitten heels which have been scooped up by legions of well-dressed women around the world. Their latest must-haves come in the form of their autumn/winter17 costume jewellery collection. First seen accompanying Maria Grazia Chiuri's all-blue collection down the runway in March, the earrings, chokers and rings adorned with bees, dragonflies, stars and blue stones can be worn on their own or stacked and layered for maximum effect. Click through the gallery to see our favourites.