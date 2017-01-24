A Supreme Moment
January 24th 2017
Arguably the most powerful show during men’s Paris Fashion Week came from Louis Vuitton’s collaboration with celebrated sportswear label Supreme. The luxury retailer, whose menswear is under the creative direction of Kim Jones, made a fashion statement like no other when it revealed its long-awaited collaboration, which was interwoven into the menswear show for AW17. Here we round up our favourite accessories from the collection.
Our favourite styles from the collection.