Focus of The Week: Prada's Velvet Bag

Prada unveils its new velvet bag just in time for Eid. The fashion house teams up with illustrator Liselotte Watkins to recreate the label's iconic Cahier bag. The luxury handbags are hued in bright colours, and boast detailed cubist portraits that are crafted using the complex Trompe l’oeil technique. Its extensive masonry details several steps, combining innovative technology with artisan craftsmanship, while the embroidery takes hours of meticulous workmanship in order to create a homogeneous finish. However, as it's crafted by hand, each piece retains a bespoke look with very subtle variations on colour. This new coveted must have will make an eccentric addition to your wardrobe, as well as a jovial touch to your daywear.