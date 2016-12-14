Van Cleef & Arpels' White Diamonds

Throughout history, Van Cleef & Arpels has been notable for its exceptional expertise and taste. It has acquired legendary gems, including the spectacular Prince Edward of York Diamond (a pear-shaped jewel from Africa weighing over 60 carats), and the illustrious maison has subsequently stood out for the sheer brilliance of its creations.

In keeping with this phenomenal tradition and just in time for the winter season, Van Cleef & Arpels has unveiled an enchanting jewellery collective, which features all of the brand’s collections that are adorned entirely with white diamonds. This year, both in boutiques and on the jeweller’s website, the Snowflake necklace, punctuated with breathtakingly delicate diamond flakes, stands alongside the Cosmos collection, as well as show-stopping pieces from Flowerlace and À Cheval High Jewellery.

If there is a gift almost guaranteed to make the recipient swoon with joy, it’s a sparkling diamond. These timeless stones are forever appealing, however the value of coloured diamonds (whether they be a candy floss-pink, royal navy-blue or blood-red) has skyrocketed while the cost of white diamonds dwindles. Today’s pieces are set with splendid stones that all perfectly match in size and graduation, but what many white diamond creations lack is character.