Van Cleef & Arpels: Le Secret Collection

July 14th 2017 | Annie Darling

The son of Venus, Cupid (who is also the god of desire in classical mythology), sets the tone for Van Cleef & Arpels’s latest gold and diamond-drenched high jewellery collection. Memories, treasures and surprises are eagerly rediscovered with yet another delightful and mysterious collection by the exceptional Maison, which continues to incorporate hidden secret messages and unexpected beauty in their pieces, all of which are as elegant as they are technical.

The spectacular Cachette Long Necklace made from pink gold and white gold. Studded with diamonds, pink sapphires, a pear-shaped pink sapphire from Madagascar weighing 4.14 carats, as well as a cushion-cut ruby of 2.33 carats from Burma, coral beads and white cultured pearls. Worn with the Coeurs Enlaces Bracelet.

The Cachet Des Coccinelles Clip made from white gold, platinum, pink gold, and decorated with diamonds, black and red spinels, a Zambian cushion-cut emerald of 10.17 carats. Worn with the Pegase Necklace.

Yellow gold, white gold, diamonds, yellow and mauve sapphires, emeralds, spessartite and tsavorite garnets are melded with garnets, onyx and sugilite to create a transformable Petale de Papillon Clip.

Making of the Metamorphose Du Cygne Clip that, when completed, forms an angelic sky-blue and pastel-purple ballerina, which boasts yellow gold, white gold, coloured sapphires, spessartine garnets, black spinels, onyx and diamonds.

The white gold Papillon Secret Watch in white gold with diamonds, emeralds, black spinels, onyx, white mother-of-pearl and an emerald of 14.57 carats, worn with the collection's brooch and ring.

Making of the decadent Pegase Necklace, complete with emeralds, diamonds, sapphires, and a Sri Lankan emerald-cut sapphire weighing 45.10 carats. Comes with a detachable clip.

Two models wear the bracelet entitled Dentelle Secrete in white gold, with diamonds, rubies, onyx and white mother-of-pearl, alongside the Labyrinthe Ring with a cushion-cut Fancy Intense Yellow diamond of 13.01 carats.

