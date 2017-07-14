Van Cleef & Arpels: Le Secret Collection

The son of Venus, Cupid (who is also the god of desire in classical mythology), sets the tone for Van Cleef & Arpels’s latest gold and diamond-drenched high jewellery collection. Memories, treasures and surprises are eagerly rediscovered with yet another delightful and mysterious collection by the exceptional Maison, which continues to incorporate hidden secret messages and unexpected beauty in their pieces, all of which are as elegant as they are technical.