The Spirit of Camellia

It is rumoured that fashion designer extraordinaire, Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel, first fell in love with the camellia after reading Alexandre Dumas’s adventure novel, La Dame aux Camélias.

First published in 1848 and subsequently adapted for the stage, it’s one of the greatest romance stories of all time, in which the heroine wears an exquisite ivory camellia, evoking the play’s principal theme – love’s ultimate sacrifice.

The sweetest of flowers have acted as a muse for countless creatives throughout the time-worn centuries. For Chanel, the shapely and immaculate camellia, which is also commonly referred to as the Chinese rose, became a significant symbol of everlasting love and affection. The motif’s geometric roundness and symmetrical petals are unmistakable in the Maison’s latest fine jewellery collection, titled Bouton de Camélia, as well as the late-couturier’s Parisian apartment at 31 Rue Cambon.

The spectacular space, which has been left intact since Chanel’s death in 1971, abounds with the brand’s signature style – from the glossy, lacquered black surfaces to scrumptious, cognac hues. Crystal chandeliers and antique Coromandel screens are generously interspersed with ‘des fleurs de Camélia’, taking pride of place in the illustrious icon’s coveted home.

Blooming occasionally in late winter, but usually in spring, this exceptional flower is notoriously tricky to grow, but the blossom’s rarity and otherworldly beauty aren’t the only characteristics that captivated the world’s most famous fashion designer. The camellia’s emblematic value also proved important to Chanel. In Eastern culture, the bud has long been established as an emblem of longevity and purity, having been thought by Buddhists to protect households from evil spirits.

One of the most instantly recognisable pennants in all of the brand’s wares, the Maison’s Bouton de Camélia fine jewellery collection celebrates Chanel’s adoration for this celestial flower. Each alluring piece beautifully showcases the simplicity and delicacy of the camellia in every capacity, with fully-paved and brilliant-cut diamonds that exude a radiant femininity. Exuberant and modern, the collection’s brooches, rings, pendants and earrings evoke the sumptuous spirit of Chanel herself, by showcasing the indelible mark that this underestimated flower left on both the couturier and her distinguished designs.