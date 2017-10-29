Shaping The Season

Describe the Sheen woman in three words...

Elegant, feminine and regal.

The trigger...

My love for jewellery began in elementary school - I used to love crafting beaded jewellery to gift to family and friends.

Styling for the season...

Stacking is definitely a trend to watch out for, especially rings and bangles. In my new Aisha collection there are quite a few rings that come in sets of two, three, all the way up to five.

Inspiration for autumn/winter17...

The Aisha collection is driven by the arts, crafts and beautiful landscape of Kashmir, which is where my family are from. It introduces blue sapphires which the region is well-known for and shapes and patterns that follow their traditions too. For example, the dome-shaped pieces which are common in the traditions of Indo-Asian countries.

Metal of the moment...

Yellow gold. It has become synonymous with a more traditional and classic style over the years and even though it fell out of fashion at one point, we are starting to see a shift back towards it.

Designer must-haves...

Rings. They are simple and comfortable for everyday wear. Also, anklets are totally underrated! I find them so elegant and dainty; once they are on, they are never coming off.

Best for event season...

Diamonds would have been the obvious choice, but I prefer pearls. I’ve used them in many pieces, each set in different ways: hanging, complementing a piece or as the main element of the design. I feel that no matter how they are used, they immediately add a touch of elegance.

The importance of giving back...

It was through my visits to Kashmir and observing the brutality of war and the effects that it has on the region’s inhabitants, which fuelled my desire to support others. With every collection, Sheen donates a percentage of its sales proceeds to a selected charity. Previously, donations were made to the Syrian crisis through UNHCR and MSF, but moving forward, the cause will be related to the collection’s inspiration, Revive Kashmir.