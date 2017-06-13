Mouawad’s Ramadan Jewels

Mouawad, the jewellery brand that has been honoured by the Guinness World records five times, most recently for the Eternity Jewellery Coffer; the most valuable jewellery box in the world is a font of innovation.

For Ramadan the family business lead by fourth-generation co-guardians, Fred, Alain and Pascal Mouawad looks to merge their super craftsmanship with the discerning style of modern gents. The range of masterfully crafted prayer beads, cuff links and statement rings all set with precious diamonds and coloured stones aims to complement men of distinction but their unique selection of minimalist colour tones and design evoke a sense of duality that appeals to both sexes.

Look to the Divine Burmese Sunset set; 18-Karat white gold prayer beads, platinum cufflinks and a ring set with a 319.41 carat ruby and 4.74 carats worth of diamonds to accent your eveningwear or the powerfully entrancing hue of blue, that lies within a 18.45 carat Sapphire and diamond ring in the Royal Burmese Facets range. Consisting of a total of five ranges; Pigeon Blood, Siamese Pure Red, and Grand Cosmos each range carries pieces created in rose gold and platinum adorned in either ruby, sapphire or diamonds - each exuding a sense of power that is relevant to the woman of today.