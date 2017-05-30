There’s something haunting about Loren Nicole’s fine jewellery. In its minimalist approach, it serves as a reminder of mankind’s evolution. A former archaeological lab technician at the American Museum of Natural History and a textile conservator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Nicole’s work consistently explores the aesthetic of various cultures through jewellery. The designer’s latest collection, entitled Babylon, is inspired by the ancient Ziggurat temple structure of ancient Mesopotamia, while her first collection Hellenes launched in late 2016 and explores patterns formed through liquid metals. MOJEH.com look to the liveliest of the designer’s creations that are perfectly in tune with the season’s fondness for modernism with just a hint of retroism.