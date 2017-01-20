La Vie En Rose

Dubai-based jewellery house Dhamani has revealed its appointment as the exclusive select atelier for Argyle Pink Diamonds in the Middle East. Highly coveted as the world’s most sought-after gemstone, vivid pink jewels can make a jewellery purchase ten to 20 times more expensive than counterparts with similar, high-quality white diamonds. Their romantic colour combinations have made these precious stones the most sought-after gems in the world. Among the most affluent jewel connoisseurs, their scarcity is a key factor in their price and desirability (an entire year’s worth of Argyle Pink Diamonds would fit into the palm of your hand).

“Since 1969, our family has been tirelessly devoted to working with the rarest, most brilliant stones and perfect cuts,” says Amit Dhamani, CEO and Managing Director of the jewellery house. “Our new relationship with Argyle Pink Diamonds is a wonderful honour for us, and showcases our commitment to working with the finest partners to offer something new and exclusive to our prized client based of international jewellery connoisseurs.”

For over 45 years, Dhamani has sold a unique selection of handpicked, spectacular diamond-encrusted jewellery, and to celebrate the launch of the first Argyle Pink Diamond collection, titled DPINK, 5 per cent of all sales will be pledged to Al Jalila Foundation, which supports research in genetic diseases and disorders.

“We are delighted to announce our exclusive partnership with Dhamani that will allow Middle Eastern clients a new opportunity to acquire pieces that are remarkable in terms of quality of design and collectability,” adds Josephine Johnson, CEO and official spokesperson of Argyle Pink Diamonds. She describes the collection as “a glittering tribute”, as well as “a powerful statement of Dhamani’s world-class luxury.”