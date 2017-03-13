Introducing Haneen Saber

MOJEH.com talks to Saudi Arabian jewellery designer Haneen Saber about her debut collection, cultural inspiration and the spiritual elements in her work.

My brand is an interpretation of the integral inspiration (blue Quran- shajarat aldurr- charms). It’s also a piece of history and focuses on contemporary execution.

I was born and raised in Jeddah. I studied French Literature at King Abdualaziz University. Later on, I worked as a project manager at Edge of Arabia. It is then that my interest in multicultural heritages led me to attain a diploma in Asian Art and a master’s in History of Art and Architecture at SOAS University London. To combine my appreciation for history and my passion for jewellery, I pursued in-depth courses in diamond and gemstones at GIA (Gemological Institute of America). I also studied jewellery design in Florence, Italy. I sought to interlink these two by creating a physical art piece that can represent the past and continue to be a part of the day-to-day future.

What propelled you to launch the Haneen Saber jewellery line?

My interest in jewellery design began during a stay in England. I lived in London for two years while I was doing my master’s studies in History of Islamic Art/Architecture in SOAS University. Ironically, I never wanted to be a jewellery designer though I have always been very passionate about gemstones and jewels. I wanted to attain my certificate in History of Islamic Art/Architecture to be able to restore one of the old buildings in my hometown, specifically in Old Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and turn it into a Boutique Hotel.

However, on one of the trips to the British Library, the students were allowed to visit the private room where the rare collections were kept and secured. One of the objects that grabbed my attention were the manuscripts of old Quran parchments decorated with ornaments illuminated in the most vibrant colours of royal blue and fuchsia. It was then that I envisioned the beauty of creating jewellery from such beauties, to reflect art and history. In the days following this trip, I began to think that I can be this person and began my research.

How important is your cultural heritage to your design aesthetic?

Haneen Saber Jewellery is based on a timeless concept of antiquity, which embodies a step back in time to great civilisations through contemporary creativity. The pieces are designed with simplicity; yet portray the authenticity of their true historic significance.

Your jewellery exudes a sense of spiritualism, tell us more about this.

I think it is all about the power of history. It carries magic through the years and that makes it very spiritual limitless. My pieces have been chosen from elements of the past and transformed into well-crafted, contemporary designs.