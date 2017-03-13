A Golden Inheritance Annie Darling April 21st 2017 2.5 min read

Beloved fashion figure Daisy Fellowes, daughter of Duke Decazes and sewing machine heiress to the Singer fortune, commissioned from Cartier the handsome Hindu Necklace in 1936. A truly resplendent creation, the piece was crafted from an elaborate string of rubies, emeralds and briolette-cut sapphires, as well as fluted and melon-scooped beads. The French socialite famously wore the choker to what was later dubbed ‘The Ball of the Century’; a lavish gathering hosted by eccentric multi-millionaire art collector Charles de Beistegui at Venice’s grandiose Palazzo Labia in 1951. Fellowes’s Hindu necklace resurrected the upper-class elite’s interest in audacious floral motifs, reminiscent of the formidable Mughal Empire that had ruled over northern India until the 18th Century. Precious gems, handpicked for their antiquity, personality and (above all) striking beauty, had long been carefully worked by highly-skilled Indian artisans, who utilised unique techniques in jewellery design and relief cutting. Cartier, inspirited by this redoubtable dynasty, took inspiration from the Mughal’s adventurous colour combinations, which continue to inspire the Maison’s high jewellery collections today.

The Tutti Frutti collection's crafted from an elaborate string of rubies, emeralds and briolette-cut sapphires, CARTIER.

The insatiable attraction and comforting nostalgia that surrounds antique jewellery has long been understood and catered to. The Rajasthan Necklace, which was unveiled last year, is an example of the Hindu choker’s long-lasting significance. The latest addition to Cartier’s instantly recognisable Tutti Frutti collection, which was first popularised in 1901 when the Maison’s founder designed a multi-hued pendant for Queen Alexandra of England, the Rajasthan proudly showcases an awe-inspiring 136.98-carat carved Colombian emerald, which is intricately engraved with an astonishingly elaborate efflorescent motif. After all, heritage jewellery is weighted in meaning and, more often than not, there’s a sentimental reason behind why one desires a particular piece. A universal form of adornment, each creation has been heartily infused with the emotional life of its cherished predecessor and, subsequently, the remodelling of family jewels is fast becoming a growing trend for the modern woman. High jewellery heirlooms and gemstones are increasingly being refitted into contemporary, bespoke pieces that can be passed on through the generations. Isabella Daniels is the first of a third generation to join her family’s business, luxury jeweller Yoko London. “Often, people inherit a special piece of jewellery through a family member,” she tells MOJEH. “While the piece is beautiful, it might not suit the particular style of the person who has inherited it. Consequently, the piece can sit in a safe without being worn for years. We’ve had cases with clients in similar situations to this, where the piece holds great sentimental and emotional value.” Independent Parisian jeweller and experienced gemmologist Lydia Courteille agrees. “I think it’s a pleasure to be able to use stones that you’ve had in your family for a long time,” she concurs. “It’s a great shame to leave pieces in your vault without getting any use out of them. By remodelling heirloom jewellery, you’re able to give a second life to pieces that belonged to your ancestors.”







The heritage collection gathers vintage pieces created between the 1920s and the 1980s, VAN CLEEF & ARPELS.

After all, in an age of impersonal digital media, building social connectedness through nostalgia is an easy way to leverage optimistic feelings that take us down memory lane. The modern woman is more likely to wear her grandmother’s demure blue sapphire engagement ring, even if it doesn’t fit quite right, because she wants to forge a meaningful connection between her past and present. “Most people who inherit heirloom jewellery have a very powerful emotional connection with the person who is passing the jewellery onto them,” says Amit Dhamani, CEO and managing director of Dhamani Jewels. “Buying or creating a new piece doesn’t carry the same history or stories behind it. For example, if the piece comes from a person’s grandmother, they want to keep the emotions and memories they have of her with them while they wear the piece.” “Remodelling heirloom jewellery allows the piece to retain its sentimental value,” adds Daniels, “because we’re still using the original materials as we refresh and modernise the overall design.” Various jewellers, including British-based gemmologist Fiona Knapp, Hong Kong-based artisan Wallace Chan and Taiwanese bespoke designer Anna Hu (who has worked for Christie’s, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Harry Winston), recast gemstones into new designs, or melt down a piece’s precious metals so it can be completely reshaped. Therefore, it’s easy to understand a person’s passion for old-cut diamonds, with many jewel enthusiasts spending years tracking down rare, high-quality antique stones from around the world for use in the creation of bespoke pieces – whether that be an exquisite amethyst and chalcedony stone reminiscent in colour of St Tropez’s kaleidoscopic waters, or a blush pink tourmaline hand-carved to dovetail like puzzle pieces. There are, however, instances whereby a piece is considered too valuable to remodel. Fabergé, for example, creates extraordinary timepieces and objets d’art, as well as bespoke commissions for a discerning international clientele. Founded in 1842, the Maison became official goldsmith to the Russian Imperial Court, for whom the house created exquisite jewellery. Dr Géza von Habsburg, son of the late Joseph Francis, Archduke of Austria, and the late Anna Monica, Princess of Saxony and Archduchess of Austria, is an internationally renowned expert on Fabergé. “Virtually all of Fabergé’s joaillerie, and by that I mean jewels with substantial precious stones, were broken up by the Bolsheviks after 1918 and sold in the West soon thereafter,” he tells MOJEH. “What’s survived, chiefly a number of tiaras and necklaces, were outside Russia at the time of the 1917 Revolution.” These were left unmodified, he reveals, “due to their exquisite and often very modern, typically Fabergé designs, which made, and still make up, their unique attraction.” “The most important factor to consider when altering a vintage piece is the rarity of the period or era the piece was made in,” adds Dhamani. “These invaluable pieces have history and tradition that has captured our admiration engraved into them. When altering vintage jewellery, one wants to keep the alteration as minimalistic as possible, in order to preserve the uniqueness of the piece and the history of the time it was made in.”

Joyous Elephant on Vase Necklace, featuring jadeite, green tourmaline, lapis lazuli and mother of pearl, WALLACE CHAN.