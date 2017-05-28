Focus of the Week: The Pursuit of Magnificence

Cartier honours its relationship with the Middle East by creating a unique regional campaign entitled The Pursuit of Magnificence to celebrate Ramadan and Eid. The campaign highlights the relationship between the Gulf region and the Maison through tradition, history and modernity. The collection is inspired by Jacques Cartier’s first trip to the Middle East in 1912, where he documented his activities in a journal, chronicling his voyage. The collection boasts an array of pieces from Cartier's illustrious archives, which range from spectacular jewellery to diamond-mottled cigarette holders, and aims to highlight the longstandng relationship between Cartier and the region.