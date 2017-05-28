Menu Menu

Focus of the Week: The Pursuit of Magnificence

May 28th 2017

Cartier honours its relationship with the Middle East by creating a unique regional campaign entitled The Pursuit of Magnificence to celebrate Ramadan and Eid. The campaign highlights the relationship between the Gulf region and the Maison through tradition, history and modernity. The collection is inspired by Jacques Cartier’s first trip to the Middle East in 1912, where he documented his activities in a journal, chronicling his voyage. The collection boasts an array of pieces from Cartier's illustrious archives, which range from spectacular jewellery to diamond-mottled cigarette holders, and aims to highlight the longstandng relationship between Cartier and the region. 

Jacques Cartier during his trip to the Persian Gulf. Stopover in Bahrain, in 1911.

Vanity case. Cartier Paris, 1924.

Jacques Cartier's trip in 1911. Manama, House of Mugbil Al Thukair.

Brooch-pendant in platinum a single- and rose-cut diamonds, sapphire cabochons, one natural pearl, turquoise cabochons and nine hinged jade plaques. Cartier Paris, 1913.

Jacques Cartier's trip in 1911. Muscat Harbour with Fort Al-Jalali in the background.

Ring in yellow gold with one 28.48-carat cabochon-cut citrine, green tourmalines, onyx, rubellites and brilliant-cut diamonds.

