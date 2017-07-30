Menu Menu

Focus of the Week: Embracing Yellow

July 30th 2017

Although nothing speaks to timeless elegance like a classic white diamond, the desire to also include pieces in your collection that deliver a youthful and jovial aesthetic to contemporary trends is on the rise. Yellow made a resurgence on the autumn/winter runways with Max Mara, Chloé and Valentino all parading the energetic hue in their new collections. Similarly, the sunshine shade has had a noticeable presence among jewellery names like Van Cleef & Arpels, Roberto Coin and Butani, who have moulded the gemstone into precious metals and manipulated it into fanciful shapes. The hue presents a creative element that sings to optimism and happiness. Here, we share our edit to help you decide on your next jewellery purchase.

