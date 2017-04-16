Focus Of The Week: Chanel’s Première Timepiece

The iconic Première watch has become an emblem for the label throughout the decades. Its timeless face speaks to the architectural excellence of the brand's roots, reflecting the historical Place Vendôme through its octagonal design. This year Chanel has released a new limited edition timepiece, designed with the same architectural bones of past Première watches, but with modern elements that resonates with their consumer. Its delicate white mother-of-pearl dial is coupled with a familiar triple-row steel chain bracelet and is decorated with a new striking interwoven red leather ribbon that possesses the audacious flair we have come to admire so much. Its effortless appeal allows the watch to be confidently donned both day and night for added versatility.