Focus of the Week: Bvlgari's Festa Collection

July 23rd 2017

Bulgari’s new collection entitled Festa celebrates the joy of Italian art de vivre with a fabulous high jewellery range detailing more than 100 jewels and watches. Each masterpiece has been thoughtfully created, paying tribute to the happiness of the Italian Festas.

“The main inspiration of the Festa collection is happiness. Joy, and sharing that joy with others in a public or private celebration is very much part of the Italian art de vivre," says Lucia Silvestri, director of creation at Bulgari. The expansive assortment draws on an array of themes, from childhood memories of birthday parties and the country's famed gelato, to horse racing and olive motifs.

Whether you prefer to don a statement necklace with a regal aesthetic or a jovial ice cream brooch for a playful touch, there is something for everyone. 

High jewellery necklace in white gold with 7 peridots (47.84 carat), 7 amethysts (43.47 carat), 6 tourmalines (42.69 carat), fancy color pavé diamonds (3.85 carat), round brilliant cut diamonds and pavé diamonds (29.75 carat), BVLGARI

High jewellery brooch in white gold with sapphires and pavé-set diamonds, BVLGARI

High jewellery earrings in pink gold with rubellites and pink tourmalines (5.17 carat), amethysts (2.94 carat), 2 round brilliant cut diamonds (0.62 carat) and pavé-set diamonds (2.23 carat), BVLGARI

High jewellery necklace in platinum with rock crystal, 1 cushion Sri- Lanka sapphire (26.84 carat), Akoya pearls, beads of emerald (30.97 carat), beads sapphires (220.35 carat), round brilliant cut diamonds (10.25 carat), BVLGARI

High jewellery brooch in pink gold with 6 pear shaped rubies (3.87 ct), buff-top rubies (0.38 carat) and pavé-set diamonds (2.99 carat), BVLGARI

High jewellery ring in pink gold with chalcedony and agate inserts set with 1 cabochon emerald (2.11 carat) and pavé-set diamonds (0.86 carat), BVLGARI

High jewellery necklace in platinum with emeralds (77.92 carat), round rubies (6.98 carat), round diamonds and pavé diamonds (34.30 carat), BVLGARI

