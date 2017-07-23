Focus of the Week: Bvlgari's Festa Collection

Bulgari’s new collection entitled Festa celebrates the joy of Italian art de vivre with a fabulous high jewellery range detailing more than 100 jewels and watches. Each masterpiece has been thoughtfully created, paying tribute to the happiness of the Italian Festas.

“The main inspiration of the Festa collection is happiness. Joy, and sharing that joy with others in a public or private celebration is very much part of the Italian art de vivre," says Lucia Silvestri, director of creation at Bulgari. The expansive assortment draws on an array of themes, from childhood memories of birthday parties and the country's famed gelato, to horse racing and olive motifs.

Whether you prefer to don a statement necklace with a regal aesthetic or a jovial ice cream brooch for a playful touch, there is something for everyone.