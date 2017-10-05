Five Minutes With Jessica McCormack

My most cherished piece of jewellery is...

A diamond ring that my husband gave me which had previously belonged to his great grandfather, who we named one of our sons after. I will hand it down to my son, who will hopefully pass it down the line too. It has quite a traditional design so I created a ruby and black gold diamond party jacket for it. It’s one of my most treasured possessions and I wear it all the time.

My biggest luxury is...

Uninterrupted days with my entire family preferably somewhere by the sea. Given how far-flung we all are, this can be an expensive indulgence, but it’s worth every cent.

The beauty product I can’t live without is...

My friend Dr. Barbara Sturm’s magic serum - it acts as a super booster of sorts against wrinkles and imperfections. Barbara’s beauty products are based on her medical understanding of cells and anti-ageing, it’s an indulgence but I am totally hooked.