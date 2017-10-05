Five Minutes With Jessica McCormack
October 5th 2017
2 min read
Fine jewellery designer Jessica McCormack knows a thing or two about glamour. Born and raised in Christchurch, New Zealand, Jessica’s love of past treasures began during her childhood in her father’s auction house and grew further after a year working in Sotheby’s jewellery department. Her love of antiques can be seen in her standout designs which are deeply-rooted in nostalgia, emotion and history. Known for her dazzling diamond rings and their signature party jackets, it’s easy to see why Rihanna, Charlize Theron and Liv Tyler are all fans of her designs.
My most cherished piece of jewellery is...
A diamond ring that my husband gave me which had previously belonged to his great grandfather, who we named one of our sons after. I will hand it down to my son, who will hopefully pass it down the line too. It has quite a traditional design so I created a ruby and black gold diamond party jacket for it. It’s one of my most treasured possessions and I wear it all the time.
My biggest luxury is...
Uninterrupted days with my entire family preferably somewhere by the sea. Given how far-flung we all are, this can be an expensive indulgence, but it’s worth every cent.
The beauty product I can’t live without is...
My friend Dr. Barbara Sturm’s magic serum - it acts as a super booster of sorts against wrinkles and imperfections. Barbara’s beauty products are based on her medical understanding of cells and anti-ageing, it’s an indulgence but I am totally hooked.
If there’s one place you should visit in New Zealand, it’s...
The Eastern bays of Banks Peninsula for its natural rugged beauty.
My favourite restaurant in London is...
Scotts in Mayfair, which began life as an oyster bar on Haymarket in 1851, and then moved to Mayfair in the Sixties. It’s a London institution filled with history, but more importantly, it has the best Dover Sole in town.
My go-to place for a healthy juice in London is...
The Mae Deli owned by Deliciously Ella, which is a stone’s throw from my townhouse store.
My favourite spot to grab a coffee is...
At a great little place near my store called Mount Street Deli, it has the best coffee and is a lovely lunchtime spot.
My favourite app is...
Touchnote. It enables you to send postcards anywhere at any time. In an age of digital photos, it’s nice to send a hard copy snap once in a while.
I’m currently listening to...
Fleetwood Mac.
The last item of clothing/footwear I bought was...
Alaïa studded velvet sandals.
The things on my nightstand at the moment are...
My Kindle and a small brass dish with my jewellery in it.
The item currently at the top of my wishlist is...
A Capability Chelsea Robe by Olivia Von Halle.
If I wasn’t designing jewellery I would be...
A florist. I adore the changing colour pallette with the new variety of owers each season. My store in London is always filled with owers including 19th Century hand- painted didactic flowers that sit amongst the jewellery. For me, arranging flowers and creating beautiful new compositions is much like piecing together diamonds and gemstones in a harmonious way.
The best thing about my job is...
The process of creating a bespoke commission for my clients is one of the most precious aspects of what I do. It’s incredibly rewarding knowing that we have created a future heirloom for someone.