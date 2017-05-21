Five Minutes With: Ilke Shah
May 22nd 2017
Last month, Dubai-based jewellery designer Ilke Shah invited us into her beautiful Palm Jumeirah home to talk about her interior and personal style and her fast-growing jewellery brand LimeLite. Pick up a copy of our May issue for our full interview with Ilke.
Why did you decide to launch your own brand?
I had been designing jewellery for myself for years and my pieces were getting a lot of interest from friends and acquaintances. I noticed that there were a lot of women looking for trendy and affordable jewellery that had real value. I decide to launch a range of real gold and diamond pieces at accessible price point.
Who is the LimeLite woman?
LimeLite women are stylish, sophisticated and trendy with an appreciation for comfort and quality.
What are your most popular pieces?
Our Bird and Butterfly ring and Day and Night necklace and Big Butterfly ring.
Where do you seek inspiration when designing?
I always look to nature for inspiration.
What is your favourite thing about what you do?
Having the opportunity to meet with and understand so many different women from all walks of life.
What has been your biggest achievement as a brand so far?
We sold out of all styles at our most recent event, which was a huge milestone. Hearing back from clients about how much they love their pieces is always a highlight too.
What do you think sets you apart from other jewellery brands?
Our feminine designs and price points.
What are your goals for the rest of the year?
I am so happy with the way the business is going, all I want is the opportunity to meet with more beautiful women all over the world as we continue to grow the brand.
What has been the most valuable lesson on your journey as a designer so far?
The pieces that have become our best sellers still surprise me; they’re quite often the ones I don’t expect to sell that well. This has taught me to have an open mind and to try things outside of my comfort zone. I really love what I do, which is the most important thing.