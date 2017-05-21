Five Minutes With: Ilke Shah

Last month, Dubai-based jewellery designer Ilke Shah invited us into her beautiful Palm Jumeirah home to talk about her interior and personal style and her fast-growing jewellery brand LimeLite. Pick up a copy of our May issue for our full interview with Ilke.

Why did you decide to launch your own brand?

I had been designing jewellery for myself for years and my pieces were getting a lot of interest from friends and acquaintances. I noticed that there were a lot of women looking for trendy and affordable jewellery that had real value. I decide to launch a range of real gold and diamond pieces at accessible price point.

Who is the LimeLite woman?

LimeLite women are stylish, sophisticated and trendy with an appreciation for comfort and quality.

What are your most popular pieces?

Our Bird and Butterfly ring and Day and Night necklace and Big Butterfly ring.

Where do you seek inspiration when designing?

I always look to nature for inspiration.

What is your favourite thing about what you do?

Having the opportunity to meet with and understand so many different women from all walks of life.