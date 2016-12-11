Everything You Need To Know About Demi-Fine Jewellery

Luxury fashion e-tailer NET-A-PORTER recently launched a new jewellery category on their website. Set to cater to a burgeoning market of consumers seeking fine jewellery at slightly more affordable price points, the Demi-Fine Jewellery category will stock five international designers whose pieces bridge the gap between fashion and fine jewellery. We spoke to Lisa Aiken, NET-A-PORTER’s Retail Fashion Director to find out what we can expect from this new category of jewellers.

Crescent Moon 14-karat rose gold diamond earring, I+I

Why did you decide to create and launch a demi-fine jewellery category? The demi-fine jewellery category is the first of its kind globally and unites elements of both fashion and fine jewellery which have historically been very separate categories. Having seen a notable increase in women investing in luxury jewellery for themselves, we decided to launch demi-fine to allow our modern customer to build her collection at a more affordable price point.

Arc 14-karat gold opal earrings, Wwake

What are the characteristics/attributes that cause a piece to be classified as demi-fine? Demi-fine offers contemporary precious jewellery, made using solid gold and silver. Our edit features everything from rings to earrings to necklaces and more, from brands including Catbird, SARAH & SEBASTIAN, Wwake, Saskia Diez and i+i.

Chained to my Heart 14-karat gold diamond earring, Catbird

Who is your demi-fine jewellery customer? The category speaks to our modern woman, allowing her to build a collection of cutting edge jewellery.

Rose Solitaire 18-karat gold tourmaline ear cuff, Saskia Diez

What are the benefits of purchasing a demi-fine jewellery piece? Purchasing styles from our demi-fine category is a definitive investment, as the pieces are made from solid gold and silver. They’re collectable, stackable and uniquely wearable.