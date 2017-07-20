Cactus De Cartier

Cartier’s new fine jewellery offerings take a pricklier approach to the favoured flower motif. The desert plant provides the perfect canvas to cultivate precious stones such as emeralds, carnelians, spinels, lapis lazuli and diamonds in a romantic cluster over jewellery. With bountiful offerings ranging from pink gold pendants and rings to hoop earrings and delightful bracelets, the possibilities are endless. The versatile collection can be donned singularly, or as we prefer, in opulent clusters.