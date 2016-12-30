Baguettes & Baubles

Geometric shapes and spectacular colour contrasts: Art Deco Thirties-inspired earrings are a must-have for the holiday season. After all, nothing says excessive decadence like Old World yellow gold and hypotonic shaded stones. MOJEH has selected our favourite diamond-encrusted teardrops, faceted diamond clusters, and pronged baguette beauties that’ll leave you glittering like a bejewelled holiday wreath.

Temptations Haute Joaillerie Collection, CHOPARD

Chopard, Temptations Haute Joaillerie Collection Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie regularly adorns the world’s greatest actresses. The latest in-tend collection, titled Temptations, includes sautoir necklaces, earrings and rings in tangy, vibrant colours. These shocking amethyst pendants superbly captivate the ultimate in purple hues, and are set with sky-blue sapphires and lime-green emeralds.

Hôtel Particulier Collection, BOUCHERON

Boucheron, Hôtel Particulier Collection Graphic, clean lines are matched with bold colours such as vivacious yellow and midnight black. These captivating earrings from Boucheron celebrate nature and simultaneously pay homage to mid-20th Century architecture. The creation proudly showcases Boucheron’s unique reinterpretation of the chevron – the ultimate Art Deco motif.

Phenomena Frost Collection, DE BEERS

De Beers, Phenomena Frost Collection Well known around the world as one of the king pins in spectacular high jewellery, De Beers' Phenomena Frost Earrings do not dissapoint. Inspired by frost formations and the unique, elaborate patterns of a snowflake, they boast an impressive total carat weight of 10.15, and include two 1-carat pear-cut diamonds. A winter staple, indeed.

Ventaglio Collection, DE GRISOGONO