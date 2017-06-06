Azza Fahmy’s World Of Wonder

Azza Fahmy’s fine jewellery celebrates the intricate details of life through collections inspired by a captivating range of topics, including the exotic gem stones of Africa to the glamorous style of renowned Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum. For 2017 the designer explores the brilliance found within nature through designs that artfully meld fantasy and function resulting in a unique range of pieces. The collection entitled ‘Wonders of Nature’ exudes opulence with items such as the 18-karat gold snake bangle adorned with 0.69-carat diamonds, 0.53 sapphires and 0.85-carat rubies tying in perfectly with the stackable jewellery trend of the moment. Statement necklaces such as the Peacock Collar crafted in 18-karat gold and sterling silver will ensure your style star status at any social affair.