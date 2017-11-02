Audemars Piguet’s New Royal Oak Frosted Gold
A spectacularly sophisticated and timeless timepiece, Audemars Piguet’s latest Royal Oak Frosted Gold Limited Edition of 200 pieces boasts a 41mm frosted 18-karat white gold structure, which is completed by a trustworthy glareproofed sapphire crystal caseback. The screw-locked crown makes the piece water-resistant for up to 50-metres, while the beautifully blue dial features an iconic Grande Tapisserie pattern that's become synonymous with the brand. White gold applied hour-markers and classic Royal Oak hands with luminescent coating solidify this surprisingly elegant piece as a memorable favourite, while a hammered 18-karat white gold bracelet is finished with the brand’s much-admired folder clasp.
This stupendous white gold alternative comes after the success of last year’s extraordinarily successful release of the Royal Oak Frosted Gold. Superbly crafted, the timepiece's Florentine finish is achieved thanks to a textured surface decoration that's inflicted using a meticulous technique, which was perfected decades ago. Gold is pummelled with a diamond-tipped tool, which creates miniscule indentations resulting in a sparkle effect similar to diamond dust.