Audemars Piguet’s New Royal Oak Frosted Gold

A spectacularly sophisticated and timeless timepiece, Audemars Piguet’s latest Royal Oak Frosted Gold Limited Edition of 200 pieces boasts a 41mm frosted 18-karat white gold structure, which is completed by a trustworthy glareproofed sapphire crystal caseback. The screw-locked crown makes the piece water-resistant for up to 50-metres, while the beautifully blue dial features an iconic Grande Tapisserie pattern that's become synonymous with the brand. White gold applied hour-markers and classic Royal Oak hands with luminescent coating solidify this surprisingly elegant piece as a memorable favourite, while a hammered 18-karat white gold bracelet is finished with the brand’s much-admired folder clasp.