One To Watch: Donna Hourani

Pioneering jewellery with a conscience, Donna Hourani looks to create elegant pieces that are as pretty on the inside as they are on the outside. Hailing from Lebanon, the Dubai-based designer is definitely on our radar. The collection pairs ethically sourced gemstones with the luxury of 18-karat gold. Using contemporary designs, Hourani forms her treasure trove of pieces that include chokers, facial adornment, mismatched earrings, stackable rings, cuffs and necklaces. The label's refined style merges well with its edgy design aesthetic and highlights the innovative nature of the region. Perfectly paired with the poise of a classic white shirt or layered for a dramatic statement for evening dressing.