A celebration of the intimacy and long-lasting love present in female friendships, Miu Miu has revealed its latest idyllic video, elegantly entitled Me, You and Miu Miu. Bold, retro and rebellious, carefree actresses Emma Greenwell and Millie Brady have fun underneath sun-drenched skies and laugh amidst the sparkling blue waters of Italy’s picturesque Amalfi coast. Directed by British photographer Victoria Hely-Hutchinson, this smile-rendering moving picture captures the summer months as seen through the brand’s new Scenique sunglasses.