Introducing BOVET 1822's Festive Timepiece

BOVET 1822 is known to make extraordinary timepieces and, over the decades, the maison has gained a formidable reputation for technical excellence and creative brilliance. Synonymous with quality and craftsmanship, for the festive season, the brand has announced its latest ladies novelty, the Blue Peacock.

A unique piece that is part of the ‘Grand Feu Enamel by Ilgiz F.’ series of timepieces, the collection is themed around ‘Dials inspired by Nature’. Bespoke, one-of-a-kind objets d'art, the creation boasts Grand Fey enamelling and superb gem-setting. Created in collaboration with Russian jeweller and artist Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, one of the most exceptionally talented jewellers of his time, the 29mm timepiece comes equipped with the patented Amadeo case that enables the wearer to transform the watch into a pendant or table clock.